Villagers' CPR training saves pickleball partner

Bill Wood immediately jumped into action when he saw Rich Kullback slumped over on a bench at Ezell Recreation’s pickleball courts.
“I just remember, ‘Click — something’s wrong, something’s wrong, something’s wrong,’” recalled Wood, of the Village of Hawkins. “I said something and he didn’t respond. I pushed him, pulled him up and realized he was completely limp.”
His friend was having a heart attack. Thanks to lifesaving CPR by Wood and fellow pickleballer George Pellettieri — and the availability of an AED device — Kullback survived and looks forward to the day he can get back on the court.
