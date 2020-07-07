Villagers continue to give in time of need

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Villagers push forward with new ways to help the community. The Villages has long held a reputation for philanthropic efforts. Giving USA reports that in 2019, charitable giving was up 4.2% nationally. Giving USA is a long-running report researched and written by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI, a public university in Indianapolis. In The Villages, many are working to increase those numbers. With a statewide shutdown to help eliminate the spread of COVID-19, many social and charitable groups sought out ways to fill the growing need. Rick Dunham, chair of Giving USA Foundation, has been monitoring the trends and seeing how they changed in the midst of COVID-19.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.