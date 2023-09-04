Villagers compete in Dragon Boat National Championships

A band of Villagers got together to compete in the 2023 United States Dragon Boat Federation (USDBF) Club Crew National Championships — the result was promising.
Brad and Carol Smith, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, partnered with the Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club of The Villages to help form a team of 27 Villagers, which placed fourth in the Senior C Mixed Division 2,000-meter race.
The Grand Masters team finished strong in the 2,000-meter race with a time of 11 minutes, 11 seconds.
