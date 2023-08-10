Villagers come together to donate softballs, equipment

In early June, R. Lee Smith got in his golf cart to head to a Division 3 softball game. Unfortunately, his garage door didn’t go up all the way. He backed into it, causing a thunderous bang that was loud enough to startle him and his neighbors. However, that moment of frustration led to a new friendship and a show of tremendous generosity by The Villages Division 3 players.
Smith contacted the company that installed the garage door and they sent out Jacinto Garcia, a resident of Ocala and native of Cuba. While he was repairing the door, Garcia saw some softball equipment in Smith’s garage and the two began to talk about baseball and softball.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.