Villagers chip in to serve support to their favorite waitress

Today

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.