Villagers chip in to serve support to their favorite waitress

Shelli Beard, right, server at Chili’s, hugs a member of Baker’s Dozen at Chili’s in Lady Lake. Baker’s Dozen raised money for Beard to have an eye surgery.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Every Tuesday after playing bocce and shuffleboard, members of the Baker’s Dozen neighborhood social group in the Village Santo Domingo drop by the Chili’s in Lady Lake for food and friendship. 

It’s also an opportunity to touch base with their favorite server.

“Shelli is amazing,” said Mike Garvin, a Village Santo Domingo resident and Baker’s Dozen member. 

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.