Villagers care for felines through Cat Crazy Club

Marlene Girouard, of the Village Rio Grande, was just a child when she helped care for five stray kittens left on her doorstep. This was just the beginning of her extensive work with cats as four years ago, Girouard joined the Cat Crazy Villagers club — one of the largest pet-focused clubs in The Villages – and quickly moved her way up to president. But the club is not just a simple club for Villagers who love their feline friends.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.