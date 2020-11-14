Villagers can help children through Angel Trees

Friends of SoZo Kids is hosting an online Angel Tree event, which will help provide Christmas presents for children like Autumn Rose Boyde, center, in the SoZo Kids Program. Dennis DeMeere, of the Village of Bonita, and Vicki Yates, of the Village of Dunedin, will be reprising their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a Dec. 5 Christmas parade in Hog Valley.