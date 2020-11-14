Villagers can help children through Angel Trees

Friends of SoZo Kids is hosting an online Angel Tree event, which will help provide Christmas presents for children like Autumn Rose Boyde, center, in the SoZo Kids Program. Dennis DeMeere, of the Village of Bonita, and Vicki Yates, of the Village of Dunedin, will be reprising their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a Dec. 5 Christmas parade in Hog Valley.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Christmas is a time when families get together to bask in the holiday spirit.

Lights are glowing, Christmas decor can be found everywhere and people are out shopping for gifts for the family; but, what about those who cannot afford Christmas?

Angel trees are a way to help children, who may be living in poverty, receive something to open on Christmas morning. With the pandemic, times are hard and more families are in need of a helping hand. Luckily, there are groups in The Villages area who are willing to help.

