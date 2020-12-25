Villagers build more than 100 trees for neighborhoods

Christmas isn’t quite the same without a Christmas tree. A few residents in the villages of Hillsborough and Dunedin made sure their neighbors didn’t go without. Joe Wlostowski has built Christmas trees for the last few years, and his efforts inspired others to do the same. Wlostowski, of the Village of Hillsborough, uses wood and pieces of PVC pipes wrapped in string lights to make yard decorations.
