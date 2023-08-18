Villagers bring home the gold

Competing against the best masters swimmers in the U.S. and around the world can be nerve-racking. But Gail Grossman did not succumb to the pressure. The Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident, along with three other women, won two gold medals and two national championships in the 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relay in the 320-plus age group at the U.S. Masters 2023 Summer National Championship held earlier this month.
