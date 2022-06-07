Villagers add storied art group

Several Villages residents have spread their artistic wings, heading a few minutes north to join the ranks of the Ocala Art Group.
During her first year with the group, Lee Asta entered one of her paintings into an exhibition at the Appleton Museum of Art, where it won best in show. At the time, Asta was in New York visiting when the winners were announced.
When she came back to The Villages, she stopped in Ocala on the last day of the art show.
“I have to see my painting in a museum,” Asta said. “That will be etched in my memory. It was cool.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.