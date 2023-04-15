Villagers’ 2020 BMW Series 430i turns back the years

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.