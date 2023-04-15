Villagers’ 2020 BMW Series 430i turns back the years

Chuck and Alice Gatecliff, of the Village of Buttonwood, love their “pretty” car that makes them feel young.
They found their 2020 BMW Series 430i convertible in a special Snapper Rocks Blue BMW at a dealership in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is known as the birthplace of the retailer Walmart. Not only that, but they drove there from Michigan the day after Thanksgiving.
Read this story and many others Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.