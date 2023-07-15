Villager's 1957 T-Bird honors lifelong friend

Car owners sometimes name their automobile. For Craig Cook, the name he’s given to his 1957 Ford Thunderbird has special meaning. Cook honored his best friend of 30 years by calling the Thunderbird the “Drew mobile.” Andrew “Drew” Fotta passed away in March 2021. In his will he left the Thunderbird to Cook. Cook considers Drew the big brother he never had.
