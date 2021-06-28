Villager writing book about his late wife

Each morning Dan Austin wakes up, looks at the photo next to his bed of his late wife, Nancy, and blows her a kiss.
Dan, of the Village of Dunedin, lost Nancy on May 21 when she was 82 years old. They were married for 55 years.
He misses Nancy every day, he said, especially the sound of her voice. But her memory will live on through him.
In January 2020, when Nancy was admitted to a senior living community, Dan decided to start writing essays about his wife for his grandchildren.
“I wanted them to know their grandmother,” he said.
