Villager writes original play for digital distribution

In The Villages — a place where worlds often collide — Ross Wilkinson has found that the rekindling of old friendships is possible. That is what inspired him to write his original play, “Curve Appeal in The Villages,” which will be released virtually
in October.
Wilkinson joined The Villages Theater Company four years ago, shortly after moving to The Villages from Michigan. He said the play was inspired by experiences he has had, as well as relationships he has been able to create and maintain in The Villages.
“I thought there was a need in The Villages to have plays that feature people our age,” Wilkinson said.
