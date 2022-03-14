Villager with macular degeneration makes second career ace

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.