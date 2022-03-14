Villager with macular degeneration makes second career ace

Karen Humiston stepped into the tee box on the fifth hole of the Sarasota executive golf course.
Most of the time, golfers are given space on the tee box to collect their thoughts before teeing off on any given hole, but Humiston, as always, was surrounded by friends when she stepped into the box.
And those friends are vital to her golf game.
Humiston has macular degeneration, a common eye disorder that can cause blurry or reduced vision, especially in people over 50. While she is not completely blind, she struggles to see, including while getting lined up to hit a tee shot on the golf course.
