Villager wins four track and field national championships

Back problems prompted Roger Vergin to adjust his expectations when he arrived at the USA Track & Field Masters national championships last month.
Even so, he brought five gold and two bronze medals back to The Villages.
“It was a good meet and bad meet,” said the Village of Pennecamp standout, who still claimed his share of hardware despite a herniated disc.
“There were some things I could do well and some things I couldn’t do at all,” Vergin continued. “But I did come back with five national championships from it and I got bronze in two events. So, overall, in terms of coming home with a medal, it was fine.”
Vergin, who just turned 85, won gold in the men’s 80-84 division in the 80-meter hurdles, 200 hurdles and triple jump, along with being a member of winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. His time of 19.42 seconds in the 80 hurdles also broke The Villages Track & Field Club’s age record.
Additionally, Vergin was a bronze medalist in the 100 meters and long jump. His feats in Kentucky followed a National Senior Games performance in May that brought back four gold medals, four silvers and a bronze.
