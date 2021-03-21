Villager who won pageant excited for activism, friendship

From performing with Barry Manilow, to auditioning for the Radio City Rockettes, to an extensive career that ranges from radio to Congress, Rose Scalia, of the Village of DeSoto, can add another accolade to her long list of accomplishments: 2021 Ms. Sumter County Fair Senior Queen.
After reading about the Elegant and Refined Pageant for women over 55 in The Villages Daily Sun, Scalia competed in the March 7 contest and won. While she entered to have fun and make friends, Scalia plans on using her reign as a platform to promote small businesses in The Villages and advocate for adopting animals.
“I never want to give up my love of helping people,” Scalia said. “I told myself, ‘I’m not going to retire. I’m going to reinvent myself.’”
