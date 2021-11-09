Villager weaves together a new hobby

Making baskets out of strips of reed had never been on Barb Roberts’ list of hobbies she’d like to try, but it has become one of her favorites. “I enjoy being creative,” said Roberts, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “I create something different (each time). I don’t like to make the same basket 20 times in a row.” She leads the Basket Weavers Club, which will host a show and sale from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex. The show is free and open to residents. About seven members will have numerous baskets available for purchase.
“They make really nice gifts,” Roberts said. “They’re one-of-a-kind. They’re usable, not just to look at. It feels good that somebody thought enough to take home one of our baskets. I tell them, ‘Give it a good home.’ Then we get to make another one.”
