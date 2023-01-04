Villager watches granddaughter compete on 'The Amazing Race'

Watching his granddaughter Claire Rehfuss compete on “The Amazing Race” each week kept Ray Cornprobst on the edge of his seat.
Rehfuss and her boyfriend, Derek Xiao, won the 34th season of “The Amazing Race” in December, making Cornprobst a proud grandfather.
“I was shocked by it, and she was shocked too,” said Cornprobst, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. “What an opportunity to see so many countries and do things, like yodeling and all this kind of stuff. It was really amazing.”
Airing on CBS, “The Amazing Race” follows teams of two as they race around the world and face a variety of challenges, from puzzles to bungee jumping.
