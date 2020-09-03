Villager walks 72 holes of executive golf in a day

Cion Hueske, of the Village of Gilchrist, played 72 holes on eight executive courses in one day last month — all while wheeling her clubs around on a pull cart. “I used to run marathons before and I can do it,” she said.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Cion Hueske used to run 10Ks until her knee couldn’t take the pounding anymore. Now she regularly walks the distance.

“I love to walk,” said the Village of Gilchrist resident, who has hoofed it from her front door to Spanish Springs Town Square and back on more than one occasion.

Hueske plays golf, too. And when she’s so inclined, she’s been known to combine the two.

Two months ago, Hueske walked four rounds on The Villages’ executive courses — 36 holes — in the space of a day. Then she did it again a week later. Not challenging enough. She began August by striding her way through six executive rounds in a day. Still not enough.

On Aug. 15, she raised the bar again — eight executive courses, 72 holes. All while wheeling her clubs around on a pull cart.

