Villager walks 72 holes of executive golf in a day

Cion Hueske used to run 10Ks until her knee couldn’t take the pounding anymore. Now she regularly walks the distance.
“I love to walk,” said the Village of Gilchrist resident, who has hoofed it from her front door to Spanish Springs Town Square and back on more than one occasion.
Hueske plays golf, too. And when she’s so inclined, she’s been known to combine the two.
Two months ago, Hueske walked four rounds on The Villages’ executive courses — 36 holes — in the space of a day. Then she did it again a week later. Not challenging enough. She began August by striding her way through six executive rounds in a day. Still not enough.
On Aug. 15, she raised the bar again — eight executive courses, 72 holes. All while wheeling her clubs around on a pull cart.
