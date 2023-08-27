Villager visits iconic landmarks around the world

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.