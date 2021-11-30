Villager veteran who met wife in Bermuda celebrates anniversary

Any couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary will have interesting stories about their marriage, but very few can say they met in Bermuda on the precipice of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Jim Urquhart, an Air Force veteran, was stationed in Bermuda as an aircraft maintenance mechanic when his roommate introduced him to Diane, a civilian nurse from Canada working at a local hospital. When Diane and Jim’s roommate broke up, Jim asked her on a date.
However, it was not exactly love at first sight.
“I got a hold of Diane and asked if she would like to go out with me,” Jim said. “She said, ‘Nope, I don’t date roommates.’ I said, ‘Well, sheesh.’”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.