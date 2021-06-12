Villager Van Bui-Thompson, who started perfoming while she was in school in Vietnam, shares her enthusiasm for Asian dance

When the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident moved to The Villages in 2016, she saw all of the different performance groups available and decided to try some out. She joined the Chinese Asian Dance Performing Group and has remained a member since.
The group also is combined with two other Chinese Asian performing groups that used to work separately in The Villages. Bui-Thompson is the president of the Chinese Asian Dance Performing Group and helps choreograph the Vietnamese dances the group performs.
Bui-Thompson always enjoyed performing because of the reaction she gets from the audience.
“When you go out ... there is a lot of pressure, and when you go out and perform, you see the people smiling,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.