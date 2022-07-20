Villager uses her artistic skills to paint golf carts

From boats, motorcycles and golf carts to walls, windows and even floors, there’s no surface Judee Norton won’t paint. The Village of Fernandina resident started painting about 50 years ago.
“When I was in my 20s, I had my own beauty shop,” she said. “Now, I just paint on everything that stands still.”
Norton doesn’t stick to one style, which gives her the chance to explore different techniques and textures.
“I do whatever the job calls for,” she said. “I’ve been able to be really versatile in that.”
When she moved to The Villages, she immediately started putting her own signature on her home.
“The first thing I did was paint a palm tree with sand and the ocean in the background on my tile,” Norton said of her floor art, which is between 10 and 12 feet in size.
Then she branched out into painting for others. One of her favorite pieces is a 40-foot-long wall mural for someone who loves manatees.
“I painted it like an aquarium with turtles, seahorses and manatees,” Norton said. “It was different from painting a beach scene. It was absolutely dynamite and it was one of my favorites.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.