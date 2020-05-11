Villager uses banjo ukulele to bring back memories

Marc Rhoades used to sit in his home office in the Atlanta area, singing and playing his banjo ukulele for his dogs.
“After finishing belting out a song, I’d think, ‘Man, that sounded good to me,’” he said. “‘It’d be so much fun to do that in front of an audience.’”
Since moving to The Villages, that wish has come to life, thanks to performing in such groups as Sparkey’s Strummers and the Banjolele Strings Club.
“It’s just fun to see people enjoying the music that I love,” said Rhoades, of the Village Del Mar.
In addition to playing in groups, Rhoades has a solo act called MrBluSkies. For the past 20 years, he has been taking his trusty ukulele and performing songs from the early to mid-20th century for audiences in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and resident clubs and organizations.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.