Villager travels with friends to Portugal

Three friends from The Villages took the opportunity to explore the homeland of one of their own when they traveled to Portugal for 10 days. Julie Foster, Jill McClellan and Terry Larson, all from the Village of Sanibel, took time to explore São Miguel Island in the Azores on their trip. Larson, who moved to the United States from Portugal at age 7, was eager to show her friends her home country. The trio enjoyed Portuguese dishes, hot springs and the country’s natural beauty.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.