Villager traveled across the globe to work in hospitals

In a 46-year career, Chip Lamborn held 49 titles, collected 29 name tags and worked in 33 different states and six other countries.
It was “never dull,” said the Village of Woodbury resident.
Lamborn recently retired after working in hospitals for most of his life. When he was in college, he spent some time working at a 48-bed hospital in rural southeast Pennsylvania, he said.
“At that little hospital, I generally worked nights,” he said. “I would (usually) be the only male working, so I did everything from general taking care of patients to delivering a baby in the parking lot one night.”
