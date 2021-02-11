Villager transforms passion into charity

Randy Braddom always wanted to be a bike mechanic; however, he chose a career path in medicine as a way to help people.
Working as a rehab physician at UF Health The Villages Hospital, he made the decision to give back in other ways besides his work at the hospital.
In his spare time, the Village of Sabal Chase resident found a love for cycling. So much that he rides his bike about 1,800 miles each year. Thinking about how he wanted to give back to people, he taught himself to fix bicycles for the Sumter County Sheriff’s annual bicycle collection.
“I started out as a member of the Lake Sumter Landing Bicycle Club,” he said. “We decided one year to donate used, old bicycles to the sheriff’s office for their drive. After the drive was finished, I decided to keep doing it.”
