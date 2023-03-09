Villager, training for triathlon, redefines 'endurance'

Emmett Troyer, of the Village of Woodbury, rides his bicycle around the Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation. Troyer carefully returned to training after recovering from a collision with a dump truck in 2016. He is waiting on his doctor’s green light to race.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Timex famously promoted the durability of its watches with the tagline: “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking.” If a Timex went through what Emmett Troyer has, though, it probably wouldn’t have come out the same.

In 2016, a then-76-year-old Troyer’s heart stopped as he neared the finish line of the Eagle Lake Triathlon in Michigan. He received 32 minutes of on-site medical attention and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent a quadruple bypass and aortic valve replacement.

Fully recovered five years later, the Village of Woodbury resident began riding his bike again. But a ride near Southern Trace Plaza turned nightmarish when he was sideswiped by a dump truck — sending him flying eight feet in the air and into a fence.

