Villager took hard path to escape Vietnam

For many, the Fall of Saigon in 1975 is known as the event that effectively ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. For Van Thompson, of the Village Mira Mesa, it was the beginning of her quest for freedom.
A native of Dalat, Vietnam, Thompson said there was a sense of panic and shock among those in South Vietnam when the U.S. removed its support.
“The day when the communists started marching in the street, I realized that we lost the country,” she said.
In the years to come, Thompson was twice imprisoned after failed attempts to escape from her home country.
