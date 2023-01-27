Villager to teach mandala painting class in Wildwood

You can find Michelle Sand painting mandala art on just about anything, even pieces of wood and old records.
Sand has painted in mandala style, which forms shapes using individual dots, for about a year. She will share her knowledge through her class Mandala with Michelle. It is is geared toward beginning adult artists who want to learn the style. The class starts Wednesday at Wildwood Community Center.
