Villager to teach class on digital camera settings

John “Swede” Spoltore, of the Village of Osceola Hills, will present a new Enrichment Academy photography class, “Understanding the ‘Big Four’ Digital Camera Settings,” at Lake Miona Recreation. This is Spoltore’s third photography class with the Enrichment Academy, where he has been teaching since 2019.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

John “Swede” Spoltore wants his students in his Enrichment Academy photography classes to go from photo takers to photo makers.

In his newest course, “Understanding the ‘Big Four’ Digital Camera Settings,” he will go over four particular settings on a DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera and how to use them properly.

The class is at 6:30 p.m. today at Lake Miona Recreation. To register, visit any At Your Service recreation location or go to the enrichmentacademy.org.

