Villager to teach class on digital camera settings

John “Swede” Spoltore wants his students in his Enrichment Academy photography classes to go from photo takers to photo makers.
In his newest course, “Understanding the ‘Big Four’ Digital Camera Settings,” he will go over four particular settings on a DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera and how to use them properly.
The class is at 6:30 p.m. today at Lake Miona Recreation. To register, visit any At Your Service recreation location or go to the enrichmentacademy.org.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.