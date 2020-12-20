Villager to participate In this year’s Ms. Senior Florida competition

After age 60, some women shy away from divulging their ages.
That’s not Rose Scalia’s style.
In fact, the Village of DeSoto resident proudly states that she is 70 years old.
Scalia’s high energy and positive outlook recently won her a place in the Ms. Senior Florida Pageant, with five other finalists in the state. The winner will go on to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant.
Due to coronavirus concerns, pageant officials chose to avoid a crowd for the first time since launching the national competition in 1972.
This year, the Ms. Senior Florida Pageant will air at
3 p.m. today on YouTube.
