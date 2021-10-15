Villager teaches friends how to expertly decorate cookies

When you look at Joanne Lima’s expertly iced cookies, you might not know her professional-level skills are self-taught.
On Monday, Lima opened her home to her friends so she could teach them the steps she goes through to make her sugary creations.
Lima, of the Village of McClure, perfected her talent at icing years ago when she would bake cakes for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special events.
“Eventually, I had to switch to cookies,” she said. “They are so much easier to transport and store in the fridge.”
To prepare for Monday’s big cookie party, several of Lima’s friends helped her with mixing icing, filling the piping bags, laying out the same number of cookies and making sure each station had one of each shape.
