Villager teaches class on sight reading music

Bill Presley, of the Village of Marsh Bend, teaches a class on how to sight-read vocal music during an Enrichment Academy class held Feb. 13 at Lake Miona Recreation.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Bill Presley wants to help people who love to sing, but may not be proficient at reading music to step into a new world.

“They like to sing, but they’re hesitant,” said Presley, of the Village of Marsh Bend. “The standard excuse is ‘I can’t read music.’ I felt motivated to help remove this apprehension from some peoples’ minds.”

The result is a new class for the Enrichment Academy, “Sight Reading for the Vocalist,” which has been meeting on Mondays at Lake Miona Recreation.

For information on when the next class will be offered, visit theenrichmentacademy.org.

