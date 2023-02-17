Villager teaches class on sight reading music

Bill Presley wants to help people who love to sing, but may not be proficient at reading music to step into a new world.
“They like to sing, but they’re hesitant,” said Presley, of the Village of Marsh Bend. “The standard excuse is ‘I can’t read music.’ I felt motivated to help remove this apprehension from some peoples’ minds.”
The result is a new class for the Enrichment Academy, “Sight Reading for the Vocalist,” which has been meeting on Mondays at Lake Miona Recreation.
For information on when the next class will be offered, visit theenrichmentacademy.org.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.