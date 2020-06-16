Villager takes to water to promote good cause

Doug Troyer has done plenty of swimming.
The Village Alhambra resident has completed open water relays and triathlons and 10K pool swims. Next, he’ll take to the water for another long-distance effort, this time for a good cause.
On June 20, Troyer will complete a relay swim around Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin to raise money for the Marion County Special Olympics chapter.
“I’m just putting the word out there,” Troyer said. “Any bit helps, especially at this time.”
