Villager steps up to the plate for his 100th birthday

Though John Trongon had not touched a bat in five years, he wanted to take a few swings for his 100th birthday.
“He always used to say, ‘I only want one thing at the end — I want to play ball on my 100th birthday,’” said Trongon’s wife, Judy. “I said, ‘You got it.’ So this has been planned for quite some time.”
As Trongon’s family, friends and members of the D5 Knudson Softball League looked on Thursday, the announcer said, “OK, batter up,” and Trongon stepped up to the plate once again at Knudson Field.
