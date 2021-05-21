Villager steps down as leader of water aerobics after 25 years

Jeanne Marciante misses a lot about leading her water aerobics class at the sports pool at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex, including the people and all the fun times she had.
“I miss everybody,” she said. “They’ve been so wonderful.”
Marciante, of the Village Del Mar, led the class for
25 years. She started off as an assistant in the 90s, and after the previous leader passed away, she took over the class in 2002.
She had to step down recently due to her cancer diagnosis, but she still has fond memories of the class.
“I love it. This is the hardest part for me, that I can’t go in the water,” Marciante said. “I’ve been doing it for 25 years and I’ve met a lot of nice people. I’ve lost a lot of nice people.”
