Villager starts puppy raising club for service dog group

Cathy Kennedy, of the Village of Hawkins, spends time with Freedom Service Dogs dog-in-training Spark.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Spark the chocolate Labrador is hard at work so he can one day help someone live a more fulfilled life. 

He is in training with Freedom Service Dogs of America to become a service dog. His puppy raiser, Cathy Kennedy, is starting up a new puppy raising group in The Villages for volunteers. 

Kennedy has raised puppies with multiple organizations  since 1997, but fell in love with Freedom Service Dogs about 5 years ago.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.