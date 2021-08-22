Villager starts puppy raising club for service dog group

Spark the chocolate Labrador is hard at work so he can one day help someone live a more fulfilled life.
He is in training with Freedom Service Dogs of America to become a service dog. His puppy raiser, Cathy Kennedy, is starting up a new puppy raising group in The Villages for volunteers.
Kennedy has raised puppies with multiple organizations since 1997, but fell in love with Freedom Service Dogs about 5 years ago.
