Villager starts local chapter of Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association

A desire to build friendships, share war stories and inform fellow Vietnam veterans of health issues caused during the war led one Villager to start a local chapter of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association.
Philip Steeves, retired U.S. Air Force colonel, is looking for other fighter pilots in the area who fought during the Vietnam War and may be eligible to join the RRVA, or River Rats.
“It’s maintaining the legacies of some of America’s greatest warriors, passing those legacies to the young warriors who follow, and almost more importantly, taking care of the children and spouses of those warriors who gave all,” said Steeves, of the Village of St. Catherine.
The purpose of the group is to have members meet up and socialize, as well as keep them updated on medical issues like cancer and spine pain possibly related to their time in the war.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.