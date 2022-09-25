Villager starts a new pug club

When a dozen pugs and their owners take a stroll around Lake Sumter Landing Town Square, it brings a smile to Jan Adams’ face.
“Their personalities are just so charming,” she said of the pugs. “They’re devoted and loyal, and pugs don’t know any strangers. They’re not afraid of people and love the attention.”
Adams, of the Village of Pennecamp, started the Pug Grumble Club, a social group dedicated to pugs and their owners.
“I moved to The Villages a little over a year ago and noticed there weren’t any pug clubs, and I said, ‘I need to fix this,’” she said with a laugh.
She created the Pug Grumble Club about a month after moving in, and started with 15 members.
