Villager starting Revolutionary War historical group

David Bussone, of the Village of Sanibel, dresses in revolutionary gear to bring awareness to the new local chapter of The General Society Sons of the Revolution.

 Ariana Bennett, Daily Sun

Keeping the history of the Revolutionary War alive is what The General Society Sons of the Revolution is all about.

This is why David Bussone wants to bring a chapter of the organization to The Villages.

The group is a hereditary society that was founded in 1876; it’s goal is to educate the public about the American Revolution. Members of the group must have a family member who served in the military during the Revolutionary War.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.