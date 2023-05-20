Villager stands out with his green Mustang

Bob Culp was on the hunt for a convertible for his daughter.
He happened upon a 2001 convertible Ford Mustang GT, but a funny thing happened. He kept it for himself.
He purchased the car in 2014. Culp is a convertible lover and has had them throughout his life.
Since acquiring the car, he bought a new convertible top, seats and engine, and paid for a paint job. After practically rebuilding the car, Culp isn’t afraid to take the Mustang anywhere, he said.
