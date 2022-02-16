Villager stands out from the pack and cycles 25,000 miles in 2021

Jeffrey Keltz’s cycling partner compares his stamina to that of the Energizer Bunny — he just keeps going and going and going.
“The man’s incredible,” said Brad Zimmerman, of the Village of Pinellas. “And you wouldn’t know it because he’s a very humble guy.”
Keltz certainly kept going in 2021, a year in which he rode a whopping 25,000 miles on his bike.
“Most people don’t even drive that in their car,” said Glen Wiggers, of the Village of McClure. “To do that on a bicycle, pedaling — that’s pretty darn good.”
It’s a milestone that not even Keltz thought he could hit at the age of 65.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.