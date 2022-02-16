Villager stands out from the pack and cycles 25,000 miles in 2021

Jeffrey Keltz, of the Village of Monarch Grove, rode his bike for 25,000 miles throughout The Villages in 2021. Before that, the most he cycled in a year was 22,000 miles in 2020.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Jeffrey Keltz’s cycling partner compares his stamina to that of the Energizer Bunny — he just keeps going and going and going. 

“The man’s incredible,” said Brad Zimmerman, of the Village of Pinellas.  “And you wouldn’t know it because he’s a very humble guy.” 

Keltz certainly kept going in 2021, a year in which he rode a whopping 25,000 miles on his bike.

“Most people don’t even drive that in their car,” said Glen Wiggers, of the Village of McClure. “To do that on a bicycle, pedaling — that’s pretty darn good.”

It’s a milestone that not even Keltz thought he could hit at the age of 65.

