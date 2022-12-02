Villager staging ‘A Christmas Carol’ as a solo

Charles Dickens’ beloved tale, “A Christmas Carol,” became an important part of Joseph Passarella’s life, especially for his father.
“It wasn’t Christmas until Dad got to see ‘A Christmas Carol,’” said Passarella, of the Village of Caroline. “You were at the mercy of the three networks. When it came on, you had to watch it.”
After his father died, Passarella spent the next few years coming up with a one-man show based on the story, and now he’s putting it on at the Melon Patch Theatre, 311 N. 13th St. in Leesburg.
Performances will run today through Dec. 11, with performances at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10, and are available by going to melonpatchplayers.org or by calling 352-787-3013.
