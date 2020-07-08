Villager spreads cheer with 100 days of dummies

Residents who passed by Barbara Bettler’s house in the past few months probably would have done a double take.
They might have seen a dummy dressed as a monkey with a sign that read “Don’t monkey around with COVID-19,” or dressed as a bear with a sign that read “Can’t bear any more tuna.”
“Someone thought it was my mom sitting in the driveway and waved when they walked by,” Bettler said.
It was not a person sitting in Bettler’s driveway, but a hand-made dummy. For 100 days, from mid-March until the end of June, Bettler dressed the dummy up in 100 different outfits with 100 corresponding messages, with the goal of cheering up her neighbors during a trying time.
