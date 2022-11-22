Villager spent 30 years officiating college lacrosse and field hockey

When Cheryl Silverman went to college, her plan was pretty simple — get her degree and become a physical education teacher.
She accomplished both, but it turned out to be just the dawn of what would be a professional and personal journey as she balanced being a wife, a mother and three decades as a college lacrosse and field hockey official.
“Because of the area we were living in and the number of schools within a certain distance,” Silverman said, “I could finish teaching, put on my striped shirt and go officiate a game, then go home to be a wife and mother.”
