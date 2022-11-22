Villager spent 30 years officiating college lacrosse and field hockey

You might have taken a pickleball lesson from Cheryl Silverman, but you may not have known that she spent 30 years officiating college lacrosse and field hockey before coming to The Villages

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

When Cheryl Silverman went to college, her plan was pretty simple — get her degree and become a physical education teacher.

She accomplished both, but it turned out to be just the dawn of what would be a professional and personal journey as she balanced being a wife, a mother and three decades as a college lacrosse and field hockey official.

“Because of the area we were living in and the number of schools within a certain distance,” Silverman said, “I could finish teaching, put on my striped shirt and go officiate a game, then go home to be a wife and mother.”

