Villager specializes in bringing oddball characters to life

Jack Filkins said he enjoys playing characters that are a bit unusual.
During his time in The Villages, Filkins has worked primarily with The Villages Theater Company as well as The Villages Musical Theater.
“I do like characters that are a little abnormal,” said Filkins, of the Village of Hadley. “Those characters are fun to play. You get to feel like you’re a different type of person.”
Last year, Filkins played a character in “Strangers on a Train” named Charles Bruno, who was a psychotic killer.
Now, Filkins is working on a character named Elwood P. Dowd, in “Harvey,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Mary Chase.
All About Theater will present the comedy at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 at Lake Miona Recreation.
“Harvey” centers around Elwood and his invisible rabbit friend, Harvey.
His sister, Veta Louise and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, are embarrassed by Elwood and his imaginary friend and decide to commit him to a sanitarium.
When mistakes are made, it leads to a frantic search for Elwood and Harvey.
