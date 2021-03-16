Villager signals lights out with rendition of Taps

Most evenings at sunset, Al Westerback steps out to the backyard of his home in the Village of LaBelle, takes a deep breath and plays 24 notes on his trumpet.
That’s all. Just those 24 notes.
Two doors down, when Bing Rauber sees the sun leaving the sky, he often stops whatever he’s doing, to listen.
As a United States Army veteran, who served from 1966 to 1968, hearing his neighbor play taps means a lot to him, Rauber said,
“It hits home pretty good with me,” he said. “It’s quite a nice gesture.”
For 150 years, those notes have given people goosebumps, chills or tears.
In addition to being played at military funerals, taps is also often used by branches of the military to signify lights out.
