Villager shares wellness with yarn and love

Members of Boomer Loomers Dolores Mirolsky, of the Village of Amelia, crochets a scarf while Ruth Young, of the Village of Monarch Grove, makes a bunting at Amy Donato’s home in August. Donato is founder of the Boomer Loomers. She said looming has many physical and mental health benefits.

 Cody Skop, Daily Sun

From hats to sweaters and blankets, there seems to be an infinite number of crafts that can be created by looming. But for Amy Donato, of the Village of Marsh Bend, it isn’t all about what looming can do for her — it’s about the physical, mental and altruistic benefits looming can do for others.

Donato founded the Boomer Loomers in 2014 after coming across the art researching a crochet stitch. She said looming is very therapeutic because it flexes her imagination and brings out a creative side of her she didn’t  know existed.

